Army beats Mercyhurst in overtime

Army hosted Mercyhurst in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Army prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Army's Max Itagaki scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Mickey Burns . Eric Esposito and Owen Norton assisted.

The Black Knights tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Lucas Kanta late into the first, assisted by John Keranen and Max Itagaki.

The Black Knights took the lead early into the second period when Joey Baez netted one, assisted by John Keranen.

Late, Cade Townend scored a goal, assisted by Gueorgui Feduolov and Eric Esposito, making the score 2-2.

Just over two minutes in, Max Itagaki scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.