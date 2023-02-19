Army beats in overtime Mercyhurst

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw Army come away with the close win over Mercyhurst at home on Friday. The final score was 3-2.

Army's Max Itagaki scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Lakers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Mickey Burns . Eric Esposito and Owen Norton assisted.

The Black Knights' Lucas Kanta tied it up late into the first, assisted by John Keranen and Max Itagaki.

The Black Knights took the lead early in the second period when Joey Baez netted one, assisted by John Keranen.

Late, Cade Townend scored a goal, assisted by Gueorgui Feduolov and Eric Esposito, making the score 2-2.

Just over two minutes in, Max Itagaki scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Justin Evenson.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.