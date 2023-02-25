Andrew strikes twice as RIT beats Air Force

RIT defeated visiting Air Force 3-1 on Friday.

The hosting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Gianfranco Cassaro . Tanner Andrew and Carter Wilkie assisted.

The Falcons tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Bennett Norlin in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ty Pochipiniski and Blake Bride .

Tanner Andrew scored early in the second period, assisted by Carter Wilkie.

Tanner Andrew increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Spencer Berry and Calvon Boots .

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.