Andrew scores twice in RIT's win over Air Force

RIT beat visiting Air Force 5-2 on Saturday.

The Falcons opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Andrew DeCarlo scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Willie Reim and Brandon Koch .

The Tigers' Colton Trumbla tied the game late in the first period, assisted by Dimitri Mikrogiannakis and Ryan Nicholson .

The Tigers took the lead early into the second period when Gianfranco Cassaro found the back of the net, assisted by Aiden Hansen-Bukata and Calvon Boots .

Austin Schwartz tied it up 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Holt Oliphant .

Ryan Nicholson took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Tyler Mahan .

Tanner Andrew increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later.

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-2 with 01.50 remaining of the third after a goal from Tanner Andrew.