American International victorious against Bentley Falcons

American International defeated the Bentley Falcons 7-2 on Thursday.

The Yellowjackets took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Jordan Biro . Brett Callahan and Alexander Malinowski assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Yellowjackets.

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Jordan Biro scored again, assisted by Alexander Malinowski.

Nick Bochen narrowed the gap to 5-2 six minutes later, assisted by Lucas Vanroboys and Cole Kodsi .

Nicholas Cardelli increased the lead to 6-2 five minutes later.

Nicholas Cardelli increased the lead to 7-2 just one minute later, assisted by Jordan Biro and Brett Callahan.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.