American International gets the better of Air Force

American International got away with a win on Friday in its road game against Air Force. The game finished 3-2.

February 17, 2023 10:40 PM

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Blake Bennett . Brett Callahan and Julius Janhonen assisted.

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jordan Biro late in the first, assisted by Brian Kramer .

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Brett Rylance scored, assisted by Evan Stella and Brett Callahan.

The Falcons' Luke Robinson narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Will Gavin and Willie Reim .

The Falcons' Andrew DeCarlo narrowed the gap again, assisted by Chris Hedden and Will Gavin at 7:01 into the third period.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST.

