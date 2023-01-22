American International beats in overtime Mercyhurst

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw American International come away with the close win over Mercyhurst on the road on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

AIC's Blake Bennett scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Yellowjackets took the lead when Brian Kramer scored the first goal assisted by Alexander Malinowski .

Late, Eric Esposito scored a goal, assisted by Owen Norton and Carson Briere , making the score 1-1.

In overtime, it took 4:58 before Blake Bennett scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next up:

The Lakers hosts Bentley on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Yellowjackets will face Sacred Heart on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.