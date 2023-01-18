American International beats in overtime Army

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw American International come away with the close win over Army on the road on Tuesday. The final score was 2-1.

AIC's Brian Kramer scored the game-winning goal.

The Black Knights first took the lead halfway through the third period, with a goal from Lucas Kanta, assisted by Noah Wilson and John Driscoll.

Dustin Manz tied it up 1-1 three minutes later, assisted by Nicholas Cardelli and Alexander Malinowski . The game went to overtime.

Just over zero minutes in, Brian Kramer scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Luis Lindner and Julius Janhonen .

Next up:

The Black Knights hosts Air Force on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Yellowjackets will face Mercyhurst on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.