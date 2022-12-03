American International beat Bentley Falcons

American International won its road game against the Bentley Falcons on Friday, ending 5-1.

The visiting Yellowjackets started off strong and took the lead right after the beginning of the game with Timofei Khokhlachev scoring in the first period, assisted by Dustin Manz .

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Alexander Malinowski netted one, assisted by Julius Janhonen and Brian Kramer .

Early, the Yellowjackets made it 3-0 with a goal from Aaron Grounds .

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 4-0 within the first minute when Brian Kramer beat the goalie.

Ryan Upson narrowed the gap to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Pat Lawn and Cooper Connell .

The Yellowjackets increased the lead to 5-1 with 46 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Blake Bennett , assisted by Jarrett Fiske .

Next games:

The Falcons host RIT on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Yellowjackets will face Niagara at home on Thursday at 4:05 p.m. CST.