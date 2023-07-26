All the long commutes and time away from home has paid off for RIT commit Will Moore

INDIANAPOLIS — It's takes almost six hours to drive round trip from Indianapolis to Chicago.

Forward Will Moore grew up with his family in a suburb of Indianapolis and they were making that commute twice a week for about two years and often wouldn't get back home until after midnight. That's a big sacrifice for the whole family to make, but it has all paid off now as Moore recently announced his commitment to play Division I hockey at the Rochester Institute of Technology.

Moore is the middle child of three siblings, with both an older and a younger sister. He comes from a dedicated hockey family where both his father and grandfather played the sport. Will's grandfather, Gerry, is originally from Ottawa, but ended up in America by playing professionally in the IHL for Toledo, Port Huron, and Dayton, before a coaching career in the IHL, CHL and WHA. Will's father, Kevin, played NCAA Division I hockey at both Lake Superior State and Ohio State, so it only made sense the Will would eventually be a hockey player too.

Moore grew up in Westfield, a suburb of Indianapolis, and played locally up until he was 10-years-old when he started his AAA career. He suited up for the Tri-State Spartans at a young age, which is a team that has players from Indiana, Ohio, and Kentucky, so there was quite a bit of travel involved. After two seasons, Will and his family decided that it would be best for him to play in Chicago and they made the sacrifice to help him compete for Chicago Mission one season and CYA the year after, even if that meant a very long commute and coming home after midnight multiple days a week.

After two years of making the long drive to the Windy City, Moore made the decision to attend Culver Military Academy, a preparatory military boarding school in Culver, Indiana for his freshman and sophomore years of high school before he again made another move to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite program for his junior and senior seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I really enjoyed it there [at Culver] and I went there with a lot of friends. It's a hard school academically but I think the system that they have there is really good and I liked it a lot," said Moore.

"The reason I went to the Pens Elite program is because a coach that I had in Chicago moved to the Pittsburgh Pens and their U16 team," he added. "It ended up working out because they had the Covid year [the Pens Elite program still played many games in 2020-21, compared to other teams who played little to none], but I really enjoyed my time at Culver and made a lot of great relationships there ... At the time I thought the move to Pittsburgh just would be the best for hockey."

Moore then lived and went to school in Pittsburgh for two years; one 16U and one 18U season. He posted solid numbers there and eventually started his first year of junior hockey in the BCHL (British Columbia Hockey League) with the Merritt Centennials, but that didn't necessarily work out, so he was moved to the Johnstown Tomahawks of the NAHL (North American Hockey League) early in the 2022-23 season.

"It was definitely different, it's definitely a step. It's just quicker, really, and I felt like it took me about a month to fully adjust," Moore said about his first few weeks of junior hockey competition in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The 19-year-old started to catch on as the season progressed in the NAHL and he finished 2022-23 with 12 goals and 13 assists over 49 contests for the Tomahawks. His game became noticeably better towards the end of the year considering eight of his 25 points in 2022-23 came in the last nine matches for Johnstown.

"He emerged as an offensive catalyst for us last season after arriving in Johnstown, especially in the second half where his production and impact skyrocketed," said Tomahawks head coach Mike Letizia on the team's website. "His speed and playmaking are always a threat when he touches the ice. Additionally, Will was so committed to putting in the extra, necessary work for success."

🚨COMMITMENT ALERT🚨



Johnstown Tomahawks forward, Will Moore has committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology! Congratulations Will!



📖 Read More: https://t.co/jS0I0V8hlw pic.twitter.com/TdWNoQis73 — Johnstown Tomahawks (@JohnstownHawks) July 18, 2023

NCAA Division I schools had been in contact with Moore since he was about 16 years old, but he didn't start getting serious calls and offers until about halfway through his season in the NAHL.

"I would say that RIT was the most interested in me throughout the process. I felt like I had a connection with the coaches since the head coach there - Wayne Wilson - his son coached me for a year at Culver," said the Indianapolis native, who announced his commitment to the Tigers in mid-July. "I felt like they really wanted me, and I took a visit out there earlier this July and I really liked it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Moore has a mutual friend with fellow RIT commit David Deputy , so he is already a little bit familiar with one of his future teammates, and he has played against some of the other Tiger commits from the NAHL East Division this past season in 2022-23.

Academics also played a role in Moore's decision on where to commit to college. He is currently thinking about studying something in the field of business once he gets to the university in Rochester.

The 5-foot-10, 181-pound skater can play both center and wing, but finished up this past season mostly as a wing in Johnstown. Moore considers himself to be a strong skater who can provide bursts of speed. He can play a 200-foot game, is good along the walls, and can generate plenty of opportunities on offense.

The 19-year-old from Indiana went to the Des Moines Buccaneers USHL camp this summer and made the training camp roster for this fall. He is hoping to make the official roster in a few weeks and compete with the Buccaneers in 2023-24. He'll head to RIT either in the fall of 2024 or 2025.

RIT is coming off a big season in 2022-23 where they led the Atlantic Hockey Conference with an 18-7-1 record.