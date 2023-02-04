Air Force wins against Mercyhurst in overtime

It was a long and winding road for Air Force at home against Mercyhurst in the game on Friday. Air Force won in overtime 4-3.

Air Force's Parker Brown scored the game-winning goal.

The Falcons opened strong, right after the puck drop with Brandon Koch scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Will Gavin and Parker Brown.

The Lakers tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Steven Agriogianis scored, assisted by Tommy Bannister .

The Lakers took the lead in the first period when Carson Briere struck, assisted by Keanan Stewart and Mickey Burns .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Lakers.

Mason McCormick tied the game 3-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Sam Brennan and Holt Oliphant . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 53 seconds before Parker Brown scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Brandon Koch and Willie Reim .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.