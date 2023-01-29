Air Force victorious against Army

Air Force defeated Army 6-4 on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Luke Rowe . Clayton Cosentino and Austin Schwartz assisted.

The Falcons' Willie Reim increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Chris Hedden and Clayton Cosentino.

The Falcons' Mason McCormick increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Holt Oliphant .

The Black Knights narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Joey Baez late in the first, assisted by Anthony Firriolo and Max Itagaki.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Falcons led 5-3 going in to the third period.

Parker Brown increased the lead to 6-3 early into the third period, assisted by Bennett Norlin and Brandon Koch .

Thomas Farrell narrowed the gap to 6-4 two minutes later, assisted by Ricky Lyle.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Black Knights hosting Niagara at 6 p.m. CST, and the Falcons visiting Mercyhurst at 6 p.m. CST.