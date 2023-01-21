Air Force secures much-needed win

Air Force has gone through a tough spell with a run of nine straight defeats. But after a 6-3 victory over Niagara, things are looking brighter.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Falcons.

The Falcons increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period when Luke Rowe netted one, assisted by Brandon Koch and Willie Reim .

Ryan Naumovski narrowed the gap to 4-3 late into the third, assisted by Lars Rodne .

Brandon Koch increased the lead to 5-3 one minute later, assisted by Parker Brown .

Holt Oliphant increased the lead to 6-3 only seconds later.

The Falcons were whistled for eight penalties, while the Purple Eagles received nine penalties.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST.