After five straight wins, the winning run has ended for Niagara

The game between home team Army and visiting Niagara finished 3-0. The result means that Niagara's run of five straight wins has come to an end on Friday.

The Black Knights took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from John Keranen. Ricky Lyle and Anthony Firriolo assisted.

Ricky Lyle increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by John Keranen.

In the end the 3-0 came from Ricky Lyle who increased the Black Knights' lead, assisted by Thomas Farrell and Max Itagaki, late into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.