After eight straight wins, the winning run has ended for RIT

The game between home team RIT and visiting Princeton finished 5-0. The result means that RIT's run of eight straight wins has come to an end on Saturday.

The Tigers first took the lead within the first minute of the second period, with a goal from David Jacobs, assisted by Mike Kennedy and Nick Seitz.

Nick Seitz then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-0.

Ian Murphy increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period, assisted by Nick Carabin and Liam Gorman.

Liam Gorman increased the lead to 4-0 six minutes later, assisted by Jayden Sison and Nick Carabin.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Pito Walton who increased the Tigers' lead, assisted by Jack Cronin and David Jacobs, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Tigers hosts Canisius at 6 p.m. CST and the Tigers welcomes the Clarkson Golden Knights at 6 p.m. CST.