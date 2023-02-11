Abdelnour's two goals net Army victory over Holy Cross

Army defeated visiting Holy Cross on Friday, ending 5-2.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Brett Abdelnour. Noah Wilson and Patrick Smyth assisted.

The Crusaders' Nick Hale tied the game late in the first, assisted by Liam McLinskey and Devin Phillips .

The Black Knights took the lead in the very last seconds of the first period, with another goal from Brett Abdelnour, assisted by John Keranen and Joey Baez.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Black Knights.

The Crusaders narrowed the gap to 4-2 within the first minute of the third period when Alec Cicero scored, assisted by Matt Shatsky and Jack Ricketts .

The Black Knights increased the lead to 5-2 with 50 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Ricky Lyle, assisted by Patrick Smyth.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.