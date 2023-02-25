Abdelnour scores 2 in Army's win over Bentley Falcons

Army defeated the hosting Bentley Falcons 5-3 on Friday.

The Black Knights took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brett Abdelnour. Noah Wilson and Patrick Smyth assisted.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Brett Abdelnour scored again, assisted by Anthony Firriolo.

Late, Pat Lawn scored a goal, assisted by Cole Kodsi and Lucas Vanroboys , making the score 2-1.

Black Knights' Max Itagaki tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Thomas Farrell assisted.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Noah Wilson beat the goalie, assisted by Anthony Firriolo and Patrick Smyth.

Matt Thomson narrowed the gap to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Joe Winkelmann and Nick Bochen .

The Falcons' Joe Winkelmann narrowed the gap again, assisted by Ryan Nause and Harrison Scott at 18:20 into the third period.

The Black Knights increased the lead to 5-3 with 30 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Joey Baez, assisted by Ricky Lyle.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.