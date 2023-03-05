Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

Men's College Atlantic Hockey

1-0 win for Army over Canisius – Brett Abdelnour was the hero

Army won its road game against Canisius 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Brett Abdelnour in overtime.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 04, 2023 10:14 PM

Army won its road game against Canisius 1-0. The only goal of the game came from Brett Abdelnour in overtime.

Army's Brett Abdelnour scored the game-winning goal.

In overtime it took 6:17 before the Black Knights made the only goal of the game. The hero of the game was Brett Abdelnour, assisted by Patrick Smyth and Noah Wilson.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
