Air Force head coach Frank Serratore previews the Minnesota-Quinnipiac national championship game
Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten talk about No. 2 Quinnipiac's road to the title game and how the Bobcats will try to upset the star-studded, top-seeded Gophers
TAMPA, Fla. — Air Force head coach Frank Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten break down the national championship game between Minnesota and Quinnipiac.
They talk about Quinnipiac's road through college hockey's blue bloods to a national title game and how the Bobcats might try to stop Minnesota and its star-studded top line.
Follow Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live and other reports from Tampa this week.
Pregame scouting report, Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers past Terriers and into championship game
Freshman defenseman scores twice in the third period to help Minnesota to a 6-2 win over Boston University
Gopher Radio Network's Mike Grimm on the team: 'This group likes each other and that's a huge, huge deal'
Grimm also shares the best place for Gophers fans to take in a road football game
Quinnipiac's unique defense and 'Big 10 killer' game to collide with Minnesota's style in title game
Bobcats say that national championship game, opponent will not change how they play. Gophers want to get off to another fast start
Reunited with Bob Motzko last summer, Miller is the prep man for every game. Also, a good sports week in Connecticut, a win of sorts for Michigan, and one more title shot for the Brodzinskis.
Derek Schooley joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers to share why he thought the better teams prevailed in the semifinals
Bobcats see a similar task ahead with Gophers matchup after knocking out talent-laden Michigan team
A third-period outburst sends the Bobcats to their third national title game trip in the past decade, where they will seek their first title on Saturday.
Air Force head coach credits the Bobcats' structure and goaltender Yaniv Perets for the victory
Much like thunder and lightning that rolls in from the Gulf of Mexico, momentum came in noisy waves in the Gophers' Florida Frozen Four-opening win. Learning to ride out tough times meant victory.
Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers talk about the power-play unit and the high-end talent the Gophers deploy
Jess Myers from The Rink Live asks executive director Rob Higgins about the process and benefits of hosting college hockey's showcase event
College Hockey Today Podcast with Jayson Hajdu and Brad Elliott Schlossman
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses today's Frozen Four games with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning
Quinnipiac is a private university with two NHL draft picks and the nation's top defensive team. Michigan is a public university with 11 draft picks, a Hobey Baker finalist and the top offensive team
The Gophers' all-time leading scorer kept his travel promise. Also: keeping it country in the locker rooms, and Michigan's Brindley is back home in the sunshine.
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
The freshman forward from Ontario led the nation in scoring for a Wolverines team that made a Frozen Four run after a season of off-ice turmoil.
Seeking the Minnesota program's first NCAA title in 20 years, Gophers coach Bob Motzko talked of the immense difficulty in being the last team standing on Saturday night, and what it will take to win
When you travel to the Frozen Four, you're wise to ask the locals what to do, see, eat and experience. The Rink Live asked hockey friends and got some tips on visiting Florida's sunny Gulf Coast.
ADVERTISEMENT