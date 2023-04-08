Sponsored By
Men's College

Air Force head coach Frank Serratore previews the Minnesota-Quinnipiac national championship game

Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten talk about No. 2 Quinnipiac's road to the title game and how the Bobcats will try to upset the star-studded, top-seeded Gophers

Screenshot 2023-04-08 at 6.19.08 PM.png
The Rink Live
The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
Today at 6:21 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — Air Force head coach Frank Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten break down the national championship game between Minnesota and Quinnipiac.

They talk about Quinnipiac's road through college hockey's blue bloods to a national title game and how the Bobcats might try to stop Minnesota and its star-studded top line.

MORE 2023 FROZEN FOUR COVERAGE:
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Tampa Bay Lightning
Men's College
Frozen Four live blog: Minnesota and Quinnipiac face off for national championship
Follow Jess Myers and Mick Hatten of The Rink Live and other reports from Tampa this week.
April 08, 2023 06:00 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Men's College
Pregame scouting report, Mittlestadt's two goals propel Gophers past Terriers and into championship game
Freshman defenseman scores twice in the third period to help Minnesota to a 6-2 win over Boston University
April 07, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Grimm.jpg
Men's College
Gopher Radio Network's Mike Grimm on the team: 'This group likes each other and that's a huge, huge deal'
Grimm also shares the best place for Gophers fans to take in a road football game
April 07, 2023 04:42 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Men's College
Quinnipiac's unique defense and 'Big 10 killer' game to collide with Minnesota's style in title game
Bobcats say that national championship game, opponent will not change how they play. Gophers want to get off to another fast start
April 07, 2023 04:27 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-10-071164.jpg
Men's College
Frozen Four notebook: Gophers assistant Steve Miller hard at work breaking down the Bobcats
Reunited with Bob Motzko last summer, Miller is the prep man for every game. Also, a good sports week in Connecticut, a win of sorts for Michigan, and one more title shot for the Brodzinskis.
April 07, 2023 04:23 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
RobertMorris.jpg
Men's College
Robert Morris head coach talks about the Frozen Four and state of his program
Derek Schooley joins The Rink Live's Jess Myers to share why he thought the better teams prevailed in the semifinals
April 07, 2023 12:33 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Quinnipiac vs Michigan
Men's College
Hatten: Quinnipiac does not spend much time enjoying win, looks ahead to Minnesota
Bobcats see a similar task ahead with Gophers matchup after knocking out talent-laden Michigan team
April 06, 2023 11:54 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Quinnipiac vs Michigan
Men's College
Quinnipiac's grit enough to put away Michigan and set up Frozen Four title game with Gophers
A third-period outburst sends the Bobcats to their third national title game trip in the past decade, where they will seek their first title on Saturday.
April 06, 2023 11:12 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Serratore Quinn.jpg
Men's College
Frank Serratore is not surprised Quinnipiac is playing for national title
Air Force head coach credits the Bobcats' structure and goaltender Yaniv Perets for the victory
April 06, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Men's College
Myers: Playoff hockey, in Florida, provides Gophers a chance to weather storms and create them
Much like thunder and lightning that rolls in from the Gulf of Mexico, momentum came in noisy waves in the Gophers' Florida Frozen Four-opening win. Learning to ride out tough times meant victory.
April 06, 2023 08:30 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Frank Serratore.jpg
Men's College
Air Force head coach Frank Serratore analyzes Gophers' win over Terriers
Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers talk about the power-play unit and the high-end talent the Gophers deploy
April 06, 2023 07:18 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Higgins.jpg
Men's College
Tampa Bay Sports Commission official talks about hosting Frozen Four
Jess Myers from The Rink Live asks executive director Rob Higgins about the process and benefits of hosting college hockey's showcase event
April 06, 2023 04:26 PM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
CollegeHockeyToday_Art-1080x720.jpg
Men's College
On location at the Frozen Four in Tampa
College Hockey Today Podcast with Jayson Hajdu and Brad Elliott Schlossman
April 06, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Anna Behning and Mick Hatten.png
Men's College
A video preview of today's Frozen Four games, an update on some of the rosters moves on NCHC teams
The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses today's Frozen Four games with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning
April 06, 2023 09:07 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Quinnipiac.jpg
Men's College
Quinnipiac vs. Michigan matchup is a contrast in styles, name recognition
Quinnipiac is a private university with two NHL draft picks and the nation's top defensive team. Michigan is a public university with 11 draft picks, a Hobey Baker finalist and the top offensive team
April 05, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
Men's College
Frozen Four Notebook: Gophers legend John Mayasich makes the trip
The Gophers' all-time leading scorer kept his travel promise. Also: keeping it country in the locker rooms, and Michigan's Brindley is back home in the sunshine.
April 05, 2023 04:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
