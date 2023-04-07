Air Force head coach Frank Serratore analyzes Gophers' win over Terriers
Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers talk about the power-play unit and the high-end talent the Gophers deploy
TAMPA, Fla. — Air Force head coach Frank Serratore and The Rink Live's Jess Myers break down Minnesota's win over Boston University on Thursday in the Frozen Four semifinals.
Serratore talks about the break Boston University had during a goalie interference call and how Bob Motzko deserves a shot at the title on Saturday night.
