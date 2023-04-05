Ahead of Boston U clash, Gophers not intending to let the Frozen Four fun end anytime soon

TAMPA, Fla. — This is the season and the team they have been waiting for. Or at least, that is the hope of countless Minnesota Gophers fans, as their team sets up shop in Tampa, needing two more wins to claim the program’s sixth NCAA men’s hockey title — and their first in two decades.

Asked about the big picture of being at the Frozen Four, and what it would mean for him and his Gophers to beat Boston University in Thursday’s semifinals, then win on Saturday and take the game’s most coveted trophy back north, Gophers coach Bob Motzko had history on his mind.

“Why did it take Boston College 50 years to win one?” he asked, rhetorically. “Michigan hasn’t won it since ‘96, and us (since) 2003. It’s so bloody hard … Any one thing, one injury, one guy gets sick this week. It’s one-and-done. It’s not a best-of-seven, it’s not a best-of-five. Some of the great teams in the history of hockey have not won. So why this year? If we do (win it), it’s because we’ve got the right guys.”

Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko responds to a question during media day on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live

With, at best, 120 minutes of hockey left this season, there is no secret about these Gophers, who come to Florida as the top seed and needed to only bring their home white sweaters. They are loaded offensively and defensively, they have Justen Close who is quietly one of the top goalies in the game.

Motzko tried briefly to shift the pressure to the Terriers, noting all of the seniors that Boston University brings to the game under first-year coach Jay Pandolfo, and saying that BU is “clearly the favorite” in the tournament. Nobody was buying it. Especially not the team in red and white.

The Terriers come to Florida on a nine-game winning streak and Pandolfo — who beat the Gophers in the Frozen Four as a player in 1994 and 1995 — said sticking to what they do best will be vital on Thursday.

Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo answered questions from the media following his team's Wednesday, April 5, 2023 practice at the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live

“It’s been a month or so now where we’re playing the right way and playing to our identity, and it’s resulting in wins,” Pandolfo said. “We’re certainly going to need more of that with the team we’re playing. There’s not a better offensive team in all of college hockey, so we have to make sure we’re sticking to our structure and the puck management piece is huge against this team.”

While the Gophers’ top line and all of its eye-popping offense has grabbed the attention of fans this season, Motzko is quick to point out that his veteran defensive core — Brock Faber, Jackson LaCombe and Ryan Johnson most prominently — and the “backbone” of the team in Close is the reason they’re playing in April.

Similarly, the Terriers are led by one of the most renowned rookie defensemen in the game. Lane Hutson was a teammate of Gophers like Ryan Chesley, Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley last season with USA Hockey’s National U18 team and burst onto the college hockey scene, earning a top 10 Hobey Baker finalist spot, and being named MVP of the Hockey East tournament.

“He’s a great player but he’s an even better kid,” said Terriers senior defenseman Domenick Fensore, who rooms with Hutson. “He comes to the rink every day, he wants to work, he wants to get better, he pushes his teammates, that’s all you can ask for.”

The Gophers arrived to a red carpet welcome on Wednesday afternoon, with bands, youth hockey teams, beans and all manner of regalia greeting them on the tarmac at Tampa’s airport. Asked how things were going for his club in Florida, Motzko thought of home first.

“Well, I know how things are going back in Minnesota. All of the airports are shut down again,” he said. “Miserable winter, so Tampa Bay is an unbelievable place for all of us to be.”

The coach sounded, loud and clear, like a person not intent on heading home until Easter Sunday.

Minnesota head coach Bob Motzko, left, and players Ryan Chesley, Ryan Johnson and Jimmy Snuggerud answer questions during the Frozen Four media day on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. Jim Rosvold / Special to The Rink Live