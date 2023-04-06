Seeking the Minnesota program's first NCAA title in 20 years, Gophers coach Bob Motzko talked of the immense difficulty in being the last team standing on Saturday night, and what it will take to win

The Gophers' all-time leading scorer kept his travel promise. Also: keeping it country in the locker rooms, and Michigan's Brindley is back home in the sunshine.

Quinnipiac is a private university with two NHL draft picks and the nation's top defensive team. Michigan is a public university with 11 draft picks, a Hobey Baker finalist and the top offensive team

TAMPA, Fla. — The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses the Frozen Four teams (Minnesota, Boston University, Michigan and Quinnipiac), who is the favorite to win and some of the recent news in the NCHC with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning.

A video preview of today's Frozen Four games, an update on some of the rosters moves on NCHC teams The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses today's Frozen Four games with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning

