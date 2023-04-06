Sponsored By
Men's College

A video preview of today's Frozen Four games, an update on some of the rosters moves on NCHC teams

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses today's Frozen Four games with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning

Anna Behning (left) of Husky Productions with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 9:07 AM

TAMPA, Fla. — The Rink Live's Mick Hatten discusses the Frozen Four teams (Minnesota, Boston University, Michigan and Quinnipiac), who is the favorite to win and some of the recent news in the NCHC with St. Cloud State student Anna Behning.

