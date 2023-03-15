3 players each from the Big 10 and ECAC among those named as top 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists

The 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award were named on Wednesday, March 15.

The finalists include three players from the Big 10, three from the ECAC, two from Hockey East and one each from the NCHC and the CCHA.

The second phase of fan balloting will run March 17-26 and be part of the process to choose the Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists, which will be announced at nooon March 30. The award winner will be announced April 7 during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla., in a nationally televised show on NHL Network.

Here is a look at the top 10 in alphabetical order:

Minnesota Gophers forward Logan Cooley (92) fights off Michigan forward Rutger McGroarty (2) as he skates uyp ice with the puck during the third period of a their game at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. John Autey / Pioneer Press

Logan Cooley, Minnesota

Cooley, a freshman forward from Pittsburgh, Pa., leads the top-ranked Gophers in assists (32) and points (50) in 34 games. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (Arizona), Cooley is fourth in the nation in points and fifth in assists. He has been named to the All-Big 10 First Team and All-Big 10 Freshman Team after co-leading the conference in points (36). Cooley has played for Team USA in each of the last two IIHF World Junior Championships.

Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli looked for a pass during a 7-3 victory over Penn State at Yost Ice Arena on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Daryl Marshke / UM Photography

Adam Fantilli, Michigan

Fantilli, a freshman forward from Nobleton, Ontario, leads the nation in points (60), is second in goals (27) and tied for third in assists (33) in 32 games. Fantilli is an 18-year-old and is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He was named the Big 10 Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Big 10 First Team. Fantilli helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Team USA forward Sean Farrell (26) moves the puck against Slovakia forward Juraj Slafkovsky (20) in the men’s ice hockey quarterfinal during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at National Indoor Stadium. George Walker IV / USA TODAY Sports

Sean Farrell, Harvard

Farrell, a junior forward from Hopkinton, Mass., is third in the nation in points (51), tied for seventh in assists (31) in 31 games. A fourth-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens (124th overall, 2020), Farrell led the ECAC in goals (17), assists (19) and points (36) in 22 games. In 2022, Farrell played for Team USA in both the IIHF World Junior Championships and the Olympics. Farrell has led Harvard (23-6-2) to the ECAC semifinals and the Crimson are No. 6 in the PairWise Rankings.

Cikkub Graf COURTESY OF QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY

Collin Graf, Quinnipiac

Graf, a sophomore from Lincoln, Mass., is second in the nation in assists (34) and points (54) and is tied for sixth with Fantilli in plus/minus (plus-28) in 32 games. Graf, a transfer from Union College, tied for first in the ECAC in assists (19), tied for second in goals (14), was second in points (33) and tied for first in plus/minus (plus-23) in 22 conference games. Graf has helped the Bobcats (30-3-3) to the ECAC regular season title, the ECAC semifinals and they are No. 2 in the PairWise.

Lane Hutson COURTESY OF BOSTON UNIVERSITY

Lane Hutson, Boston University

Hutson, a freshman from Chicago, leads NCAA Division I defensemen in points (44) and is second in assists by a defenseman (32) in 34 games. A second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens (62nd overall, 2022), he is the first defenseman to lead Hockey East in scoring. He was named to the Hockey East First Team and is the Hockey East Rookie of the Year. Hutson played for Team USA in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships. He helped Boston University (25-10) win the Hockey East regular season title, to the Hockey East semifinals and the Terriers are No. 5 in the PairWise.

University of Minnesota forward Matthew Knies (89) carries the puck during a nonconference men's hockey game against St. Cloud State on Jan. 8, 2023, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

Matthew Knies, Minnesota

Knies, a sophomore forward from Phoenix, is the Big 10 Player of the Year and is tied for sixth in the nation in plus/minus (plus-28), is tied for sixth in goals (21) and has 40 points in 35 games. A second-round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs (57th overall, 2021), Knies has helped the Gophers win the Big 10 regular season title and to the Big 10 championship game. Minnesota (26-8-1) is the No. 1 team in the PairWise.

Devon Levi, right, gives a speech after winning the Mike Richter Award during ceremonies Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Frozen Four at the Encore Boston Harbor Resort in Everett, MA. Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

Devon Levi, Northeastern

Levi, a junior goalie from Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Quebec, leads the nation in save percentage (.933), is tied for third in shutouts (6) and is 14th in goals-against average (2.14) in 34 games. A seventh-round draft pick of the Florida Panthers (212th overall, 2020), Levi is Hockey East's Goaltender of the Year and Player of the Year. He won the 2022 Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goaltender, is a finalist for that award again and is a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker for the second straight year. Northeastern finished the season 17-13-5.

Yaniv Perets COURTESY OF QUINNIPIAC UNIVERSITY

Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac

Perets, a sophomore from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, leads the nation in goals-against average (1.52) and wins (30), is second in shutouts (9) and is fifth in save percentage (.927) in 36 games. Perets led the ECAC in GAA (1.26) and save percentage (.937) in 22 conference games. A top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker for the second straight year, Perets is one of six goalies to record 20 career shutouts. He has helped the Bobcats (30-3-3) to the ECAC regular season title, the ECAC semifinals and they are No. 2 in the PairWise.

St. Thomas' Luke Manning and Michigan Tech's Michael Karow chase the puck toward the boards in front of Huskies goalie Blake Pietila during a game Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn. Shannon Stieg / Special to The Rink Live

Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech

Pietila, a senior goalie from Howell, Mich., leads the nation in shutouts (10), is tied for second in wins (23), tied for third in save percentage (.929) and fifth in goals-against average (1.99). A finalist for the Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goalie, Pietila led the CCHA in wins (14), save percentage (.929) and shutouts (6). He was second in the CCHA in GAA (2.02) in 24 conference games. Pietila has led the Huskies to a 24-10-4 record, a second-place finish in the CCHA in the regular season and they are No. 10 in the PairWise.

Captain Jason Polin of Western Michigan answers a question during NCHC Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Jason Polin, Western Michigan

Polin, a senior forward from Holt, Mich., leads the nation in goals (29), is tied for seventh in points (46) and tied for 10th in plus/minus (plus-27) in 38 games. Polin, an All-NCHC First Team pick, is a top three finalist in the conference for the following awards: Player of the Year, Forward of the Year, the Senior Scholar-Athlete Award and Sportsmanship Award. Polin has led the Broncos (23-14-1) to a second-place finish in the NCHC during the regular season and they are No. 11 in the PairWise.