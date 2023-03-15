3 players each from the Big 10 and ECAC among those named as top 10 Hobey Baker Award finalists
Gophers Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies are among the finalists.
The 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award were named on Wednesday, March 15.
The finalists include three players from the Big 10, three from the ECAC, two from Hockey East and one each from the NCHC and the CCHA.
The second phase of fan balloting will run March 17-26 and be part of the process to choose the Hobey Hat Trick of three finalists, which will be announced at nooon March 30. The award winner will be announced April 7 during the Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla., in a nationally televised show on NHL Network.
Here is a look at the top 10 in alphabetical order:
Logan Cooley, Minnesota
Cooley, a freshman forward from Pittsburgh, Pa., leads the top-ranked Gophers in assists (32) and points (50) in 34 games. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft (Arizona), Cooley is fourth in the nation in points and fifth in assists. He has been named to the All-Big 10 First Team and All-Big 10 Freshman Team after co-leading the conference in points (36). Cooley has played for Team USA in each of the last two IIHF World Junior Championships.
Adam Fantilli, Michigan
Fantilli, a freshman forward from Nobleton, Ontario, leads the nation in points (60), is second in goals (27) and tied for third in assists (33) in 32 games. Fantilli is an 18-year-old and is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. He was named the Big 10 Freshman of the Year and was named to the All-Big 10 First Team. Fantilli helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.
Sean Farrell, Harvard
Farrell, a junior forward from Hopkinton, Mass., is third in the nation in points (51), tied for seventh in assists (31) in 31 games. A fourth-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens (124th overall, 2020), Farrell led the ECAC in goals (17), assists (19) and points (36) in 22 games. In 2022, Farrell played for Team USA in both the IIHF World Junior Championships and the Olympics. Farrell has led Harvard (23-6-2) to the ECAC semifinals and the Crimson are No. 6 in the PairWise Rankings.
Collin Graf, Quinnipiac
Graf, a sophomore from Lincoln, Mass., is second in the nation in assists (34) and points (54) and is tied for sixth with Fantilli in plus/minus (plus-28) in 32 games. Graf, a transfer from Union College, tied for first in the ECAC in assists (19), tied for second in goals (14), was second in points (33) and tied for first in plus/minus (plus-23) in 22 conference games. Graf has helped the Bobcats (30-3-3) to the ECAC regular season title, the ECAC semifinals and they are No. 2 in the PairWise.
Lane Hutson, Boston University
Hutson, a freshman from Chicago, leads NCAA Division I defensemen in points (44) and is second in assists by a defenseman (32) in 34 games. A second-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens (62nd overall, 2022), he is the first defenseman to lead Hockey East in scoring. He was named to the Hockey East First Team and is the Hockey East Rookie of the Year. Hutson played for Team USA in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships. He helped Boston University (25-10) win the Hockey East regular season title, to the Hockey East semifinals and the Terriers are No. 5 in the PairWise.
Matthew Knies, Minnesota
Knies, a sophomore forward from Phoenix, is the Big 10 Player of the Year and is tied for sixth in the nation in plus/minus (plus-28), is tied for sixth in goals (21) and has 40 points in 35 games. A second-round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs (57th overall, 2021), Knies has helped the Gophers win the Big 10 regular season title and to the Big 10 championship game. Minnesota (26-8-1) is the No. 1 team in the PairWise.
Devon Levi, Northeastern
Levi, a junior goalie from Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Quebec, leads the nation in save percentage (.933), is tied for third in shutouts (6) and is 14th in goals-against average (2.14) in 34 games. A seventh-round draft pick of the Florida Panthers (212th overall, 2020), Levi is Hockey East's Goaltender of the Year and Player of the Year. He won the 2022 Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goaltender, is a finalist for that award again and is a top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker for the second straight year. Northeastern finished the season 17-13-5.
Yaniv Perets, Quinnipiac
Perets, a sophomore from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Quebec, leads the nation in goals-against average (1.52) and wins (30), is second in shutouts (9) and is fifth in save percentage (.927) in 36 games. Perets led the ECAC in GAA (1.26) and save percentage (.937) in 22 conference games. A top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker for the second straight year, Perets is one of six goalies to record 20 career shutouts. He has helped the Bobcats (30-3-3) to the ECAC regular season title, the ECAC semifinals and they are No. 2 in the PairWise.
Blake Pietila, Michigan Tech
Pietila, a senior goalie from Howell, Mich., leads the nation in shutouts (10), is tied for second in wins (23), tied for third in save percentage (.929) and fifth in goals-against average (1.99). A finalist for the Mike Richter Award as the nation's top goalie, Pietila led the CCHA in wins (14), save percentage (.929) and shutouts (6). He was second in the CCHA in GAA (2.02) in 24 conference games. Pietila has led the Huskies to a 24-10-4 record, a second-place finish in the CCHA in the regular season and they are No. 10 in the PairWise.
Jason Polin, Western Michigan
Polin, a senior forward from Holt, Mich., leads the nation in goals (29), is tied for seventh in points (46) and tied for 10th in plus/minus (plus-27) in 38 games. Polin, an All-NCHC First Team pick, is a top three finalist in the conference for the following awards: Player of the Year, Forward of the Year, the Senior Scholar-Athlete Award and Sportsmanship Award. Polin has led the Broncos (23-14-1) to a second-place finish in the NCHC during the regular season and they are No. 11 in the PairWise.
