Men's College

2023 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Bracket

Follow the 2023 NCAA Division I men's hockey postseason with the tournament bracket and coverage from The Rink Live.

2022 Frozen Four -- Michigan vs Denver
Players from the Michigan Wolverines and Denver Pioneers wait for the start of a 2022 Division I Men’s Frozen Four semifinal game Thursday, April 7, 2022, at TD Garden in Boston, MA.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Today at 9:14 PM

Official NCAA Bracket

MORE MEN'S NCAA COVERAGE:

