2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal
This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.
Men's Hockey Transfers 2023
Click HERE for the the full transfer portal spreadsheet.
ADVERTISEMENT
This transfer portal information is not the official NCAA transfer portal, which is not available to the public. It is, however, the most accurate reflection based off the sources and reporting used to compile our list.
Defending trophy holder Devon Levi of Northeastern was one of 10 players named finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the nation's top college goaltender.