2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal

This transfer portal information is not the official NCAA transfer portal, which is not available to the public. It is, however, the most accurate reflection based off the sources and reporting used to compile our list.

Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.