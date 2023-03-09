Sponsored By
Men's College

2023 Men's College Hockey Transfer Portal

This page tracks the movement of Division I men's players in the NCAA transfer portal.

The Rink Live illustration
By Brad Elliott Schlossman and Sydney Wolf
March 09, 2023 10:24 AM

Men's Hockey Transfers 2023

Click HERE for the the full transfer portal spreadsheet.

This transfer portal information is not the official NCAA transfer portal, which is not available to the public. It is, however, the most accurate reflection based off the sources and reporting used to compile our list.

Brad Elliott Schlossman
By Brad Elliott Schlossman
Schlossman has covered college hockey for the Grand Forks Herald since 2005. He has been recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors as the top beat writer for the Herald's circulation division four times and the North Dakota sportswriter of the year once. He resides in Grand Forks. Reach him at bschlossman@gfherald.com.
