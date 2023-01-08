Mayville-Portland win 8-1 at home against Hazen/Beulah

The Mayville-Portland won at home on Saturday, handing the Hazen/Beulah a defeat 8-1.

The win over the Hazen/Beulah players means that the Mayville-Portland players have six home wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Hazen/Beulah players play against Watford City Jr. Gold on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST. The Mayville-Portland players will face Bagley/Fosston on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST.