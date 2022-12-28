Mayville-Portland keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Mayville-Portland as they claimed another victory on Wednesday against the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes, making it six in a row. They won 6-2 over Williston.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Mayville-Portland players hosting the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST, and the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes playing the Bottineau/Rugby players at 7:30 p.m. CST.