Mayville-Portland beat in overtime the Bottineau/Rugby

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Mayville-Portland come away with the close win over the Bottineau/Rugby on the road on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.



By The Rink Live Textbot
February 04, 2023 11:10 PM
Coming up:

The Bottineau/Rugby players host Bismarck Century on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST. The Mayville-Portland players visit Crookston to play the Pirates on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST.