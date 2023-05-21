Maryland Black Bears tie series winning over Austin Bruins

The Maryland Black Bears tied the series against the Austin Bruins after a 2-1 win on the road. The series is now tied at 1-1 and the next game will be the decider.

The Black Bears took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Riley Ruh . Branden Piku and Gunnar VanDamme assisted.

The Black Bears increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Brayden Stannard netted one, assisted by Branden Piku.

Walter Zacher narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period, assisted by Gavin Morrissey and Dylan Cook .



The teams play again for Game 3 on Sunday at 6 p.m. CST at Fogerty Ice Arena-South.