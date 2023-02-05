Mandan continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Mandan get things going. On Saturday, they played the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Mandan walked away with 7-3.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday when the Williston (N.D.) Coyotes host Minot at 7:30 p.m. CST and the Mandan players welcome the Jamestown at 7:30 p.m. CST.