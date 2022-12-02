SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Mandan beat Bismarck Legacy in overtime

The Mandan hosted the Bismarck Legacy in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Mandan prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

500185460_25efabe466f28d6edfbe57ace7927d0a.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 02, 2022 11:03 AM
Share

The Mandan hosted the Bismarck Legacy in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Mandan prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Next up:

The Mandan players host Devils Lake on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST. The Bismarck Legacy players will face Dickinson on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: MANDAN