Mandan beat Bismarck Legacy in overtime

The Mandan hosted the Bismarck Legacy in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Mandan prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Next up:

The Mandan players host Devils Lake on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CST. The Bismarck Legacy players will face Dickinson on Tuesday at 8:15 p.m. CST.