Lunski scores 2 in Minnetonka's win over Andover

The Minnetonka defeated the visiting Andover 4-1 on Saturday.

The Skippers tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Ashton Schultz beat the goalie, assisted by Alex Lunski and Sam Sheetz.

The Skippers made it 2-1 seven minutes into the period when Alex Lunski scored.

Liam Hupka then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. John Stout and Gavin Garry assisted.

Alex Lunski increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ashton Schultz and Sam Sheetz.

Next games:

Next up, the Skippers face Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center, while the Andover Huskies face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on the road at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. Both games take place on Thursday.