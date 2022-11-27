Kyle Ahlschlager unstoppable as Waseca beat Redwood Valley

The Redwood Valley beat the Waseca on the road 6-3. Kyle Ahlschlager stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible four goals.

Solomon Wilson also scored a goal for Waseca, while Redwood Valley's goals came through Andrew Cotner and Austin Gunderson.

The hosting Cardinals opened strong, with Austin Gunderson scoring early in the first period, a goal assisted by Marshal Goblirsch.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Andrew Cotner struck.

Zero goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

Solomon Wilson increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third period, assisted by Griffen Krautkramer and Armando Balderas.

Kyle Ahlschlager increased the lead to 6-3 only seconds later, assisted by Griffen Krautkramer.

Next up:

The Bluejays play against Winona on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Redwood Area Community Center. The Cardinals will face New Ulm on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.