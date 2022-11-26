Kohnen scores twice in East Ridge's win over Duluth Marshall

The East Ridge defeated the visiting Duluth Marshall 6-2 on Friday.

Zero goals were scored in the first period, and the Raptors led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The Raptors scored one goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Grant Kohnen increased the lead to 6-2 late in the third period, assisted by Jack Tauscher.

Coming up:

The Raptors play Eagan away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena. The Hilltoppers will face Grand Rapids at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.