Wisconsin's Charlie Stramel ready to put freshman year behind him and get back to his identity in year two

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — As Charlie Stramel heads into his sophomore year at the University of Wisconsin, the excitement in his voice is clear and it's safe to say the right-shot center is counting down the days until the 2023-24 season.

“It’s been an awesome summer so far and I feel really good about where I’m at,” Stramel told The Rink Live. “A lot going on with the draft, the combine and getting to learn the new coaching staff at Wisconsin, but it’s been awesome.

"I’m super grateful for the summer I’ve had and to cap it off with this is awesome. But I'm just ready to get the season started."

‘This’ refers to the World Junior Summer Showcase, which Stramel played in earlier this month. Come December he’ll try to earn a spot on Team USA’s roster for a second straight season, as Stramel was one of 10 returning players from last year’s WJC squad in the camp.

The 6-foot-3, 223-pound forward played in all seven games during last year’s WJC, helping Team USA capture a bronze medal. When he’s using his frame to his advantage and playing his power forward style, few players offer a lineup the skill and physicality combo that Stramel can down the middle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Stramel skates with the puck during a scrimmage at the World Junior Summer Showcase on Aug. 2, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

While he enjoyed his time at the WJC, last season as a whole was a disappointing one for Stramel, both on a team and individual level.

The Badgers finished the year 13-23-0, leading to a coaching change at the end of the season. Individually, Stramel had just five goals and 12 points over 33 games — after averaging nearly a point per game at the NTDP the previous season.

Minnesota Duluth goaltender Matthew Thiessen (36) makes a save against Wisconsin forward Charlie Stramel (28) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Stramel said it himself, last season featured some growing pains, especially early on — which is typical of first-year college players.

At the same time, he’s still just 18 and Wisconsin’s struggles as a team likely didn’t help the cause.

With a productive summer under his belt and a fresh start in year two, Stramel’s ready to put last season behind him.

“I just want to get back to playing to my identity as a 200-foot power forward that can be dominating,” he said. “Get back to what I’m good at, focus on playing to my strengths and not to my weaknesses overall.”

Stramel’s focus this summer has been on two things — playing with power and developing his overall game. When asked what all that entails, he said working on his first three steps and skating stride has been a big focus, along with fine-tuning his shot and his work in the corners.

There’s also been a bit of an extra pep in his step too with the excitement of playing for a new coach this season in Mike Hastings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coach Hastings has been awesome to all of us and you can tell things are a lot different at Wisconsin, and we’re all pumped for that," he said. "We’ve got a lot of great new players coming in and I know everyone on campus is pumped for this season right now.

"There are a lot of high expectations coming from coach, but we’re ready to achieve them.”

Wild pick

Stramel can also play with one fewer distraction this season as his draft year is behind him. He'll be one of several draft picks on Wisconsin's roster and was one of five Badgers at the Summer Showcase, along with Cruz Lucius (Winnipeg Jets) and incoming freshmen Quinn Finley (New York Islanders), Zach Schulz (New York Islanders) and William Whitelaw (Columbus Blue Jackets).

The Rosemount, Minn. native was a projected top-10 pick at one point but ultimately fell to 21. However, Stramel was taken by the team he grew up watching as the Minnesota Wild selected him with their first-round pick.

“It was surreal to get drafted by your hometown team and I’ve said it many times before, but there’s truly no place I’d rather go and playing for the Wild is definitely something I’ll be working for,” Stramel said. “But it does feel good to kind of get that weight off your shoulders.

“There’s a lot of pressure on you during your draft year and you put a lot of pressure on yourself. So now that it’s done I can focus all-in on this season at Wisconsin and what we’re trying to do.”

He wouldn't mind earning another chance to represent his country along the way this season either.

“Nothing is set in stone and you’ve got to earn your way onto this team throughout the first half of the season, so I’ll do my best to do that,” Stramel said. “Right now I’m focused on helping us win at Wisconsin, but if I do get the opportunity to play (for Team USA) again, I definitely won’t take it for granted and would love to have that opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There aren’t many better feelings than representing your country.”