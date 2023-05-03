What are the 2022 Minnesota Mr. Hockey nominees doing now?

Over a year has passed since the 2021-22 season, and here's how the 2022 Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek award nominees have fared and progressed throughout their careers so far. Some are already competing in the NCAA, others are skating in various junior hockey leagues and some aren't even playing the sport anymore.

2022 Mr. Hockey Nominees

Max Strand, Roseau (Mr. Hockey Winner 2022)

NCAA Commitment: Vermont

Current Team: Sioux City (USHL)

2022-23 Stats: 8-12-20 in 60gp

5-foot-10 / 190 pounds forward

Roseau's Max Strand won the 2022 Mr. Hockey award after an incredible three-year varsity career at Roseau. He posted 78 points his senior season in just 27 games. After high school ended, Strand joined the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL and was a standout skater for them. The Norsemen made it all the way to the Robertson Cup semifinal in 2022. Strand finished his time in the NAHL with five goals and nine assists over 16 games.

This past season in 2022-23, Strand suited up in 60 games for the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL. He netted eight goals and 12 assists throughout the year. The 19-year-old could go to Vermont to play college hockey this upcoming fall or could still play another season of junior hockey since he has one more year of eligibility left.

St. Cloud Norsemen forward Max Strand looks down the ice during a time out during a North American Hockey League game. Strand, an 18-year-old from Roseau, was named Mr. Hockey for the state of Minnesota on March 13, 2022. Pete Knutson Photography

Max Strand after he was named Mr. Hockey for the state of Minnesota. COURTESY OF MINNESOTA ALL SPORTS ALLIANCE

Alex Bump, Prior Lake

NCAA Commitment: Vermont

Current Team: Tri-City (USHL)

2022-23 Stats: 14-25-39 in 48gp

NHL Rights: Philadelphia (Round 5, Pick 133)

6-foot / 194 pounds forward

Bump had an incredible finish to his high school career in 2022 by leading Prior Lake to a state tournament appearance and scoring five goals in the squad's quarterfinal match-up against Cretin-Derham Hall. As a senior, Bump netted a whopping 83 points in just 31 games. He suited up for 27 USHL games for the Omaha Lancers before and after his senior season of high school and the jump into junior hockey didn't seem to phase him much as he earned an honorable 11 goals and six assists in his time there in 2021-22. Bump made waves that season and he ended up being drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 5th round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

This past season, Bump started out with Omaha and earned 26 points over 32 games before being traded to Tri-City, where he competes now. The 19-year-old kept up his scoring pace and tacked on 13 points in 16 contests for the Storm. He has the option of heading to Vermont this fall to play college hockey, but he still is eligible to play one more year in the USHL as well.

Alex Bump and Nate Benoit were two of Omaha's captains and two of the Lancers' leading scorers. Both were traded Monday night. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Alex Bump led Omaha with 26 points (9-17-26) in 32 games this season. Bump played 27 games for the Lancers last season. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Joey DelGreco, Grand Rapids

NCAA Commitment: Augustana

Current Team: Oklahoma (NAHL)

2022-23 Stats: 22-47-69 in 60gp

5-foot-10 / 163 pounds forward

Despite not making the 2022 Minnesota State Tournament, DelGreco had a very strong senior season with Grand Rapids. The 5-foot-10 forward netted 68 points over 28 games. After his high school season ended, he joined the Wichita Falls Warriors for two games where he posted a goal and three assists in his time there.

The 5-foot-10 forward spent his 2022-23 season in the NAHL with the Oklahoma Warriors and has had a monster of a season so far. He currently leads the Warriors with 69 points in 60 games. DelGreco is committed to Augustana and is likely headed there for its inaugural Division I season this fall, but he still does have another year of junior hockey eligibility if he needs to use it.

Joey DelGreco (10) of Grand Rapids controls the puck near Davis Gohman (28) of Andover during the Section 7AA championship game Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids. Andover defeated Grand Rapids 3-2 to advance to the Class AA state hockey tournament in St. Paul. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)

Drew Fisher, Cretin-Derham Hall

NCAA Commitment: Uncommitted

Current Team: Wisconsin (NAHL)

2022-23 Stats: 11-20-31 in 58gp

6-foot-2 / 187 pounds forward

Fisher captained the Raiders to the state tournament in 2022 and had a strong three-year varsity high school career. In his final season, he posted 60 points in just 29 games. He eventually made the jump into the NAHL after high school, skating with the Minnesota Magicians for six contests.

In 2022-23, Fisher is a regular part of the Wisconsin Windigo (NAHL) lineup and is ninth in total points on the team. The 6-foot-2 forward is currently uncommitted to a collegiate program, so it can be expected that he will play another year of junior hockey in 2023-24. A Division I program is likely to come calling soon as Fisher now has a year of junior hockey experience under his belt.

Prior Lake defenseman Justin Simonson (5) and Cretin-Derham Hall forward Drew Fisher (22) battle for the puck during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Daimon Gardner, Warroad

NCAA Commitment: Clarkson

Current Team: Tri-City (USHL)

2022-23 Stats: 12-30-42 in 46gp

NHL Rights: Vancouver (Round 4, Pick 112)

6-foot-4 / 201 pounds forward

As a high school junior, Gardner skated in the USHL for the Omaha Lancers before heading to Warroad for his senior year. It turned out to be a good decision as he amassed 83 points over 30 games for the Warriors. Before and after his senior season Gardner appeared in 14 USHL games; seven for Tri-City and seven for Omaha. In the offseason of 2022, the 6-foot-4 forward was drafted in the fourth round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Vancouver Canucks.

In 2022-23, Gardner played a full year with the Tri-City Storm. He skated at almost a point-per-game pace with 42 points in 46 games. He is committed to Clarkson to play college hockey and could head there this fall, otherwise he still has two years of junior hockey eligibility.

Tri-City head coach Anthony Noreen talks to his team during a timeout earlier this season in Omaha. The Storm just completed a three-game sweep of league-leading Fargo and have points in nine of their last 10. Daimon Gardner (pictured) and Shaun McEwen were named the USHL forward and defenseman of the week respectively. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Warroad forward Daimon Gardner (13) scores another goal on Monticello goaltender Michael Biller (1) during the third period Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Dylan Godbout, Hill-Murray

NCAA Commitment: Wisconsin

Current Team: Sioux City (USHL)

2022-23 Stats: 14-33-47 in 62gp

5-foot-11 / 185 pounds forward

Godbout captained Hill-Murray to the state tournament in 2022 and led the squad in points with 55 over 31 contests his senior year. He jumped into two USHL games with Sioux City to dip his toes into junior hockey once the high school season ended.

Now, the Woodbury native has 47 points in 62 games for the Musketeers, which is third on the team in total points. He is currently committed to play Division I hockey at the University of Wisconsin but he does still have two more years of junior hockey eligibility if he needs to use it.

Hill-Murray School forward Dylan Godbout (17) celebrates his goal against St. Thomas Academy in the first period of a Class 2A semifinal game of the State Boys' Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, March 6, 2020. John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Leo Gruba, Hill-Murray

NCAA Commitment: St. Cloud State

Current Team: Fargo (USHL)

2022-23 Stats: 8-15-23 in 60gp

6-foot-2 / 205 pound defenseman

Gruba, like Godbout, helped captain Hill-Murray to a state tournament appearance in 2022 and was the team's top defenseman. The 6-foot-2 right-handed blue-liner netted 33 points in 31 games his senior season. After the year was over, he joined the St. Cloud Norsemen of the NAHL like fellow Mr. Hockey nominee, Max Strand. Gruba was a part of St. Cloud's run to the Robertson Cup semifinal and he earned five points over 10 appearances for the team.

In 2022-23, Gruba has been a full-time member of the USHL's Fargo Force. He has solidified himself as a top member of the defensive core. Fargo is arguably the top team in the league this year. The defenseman has 23 points over 60 games so far. He is committed to play Division I at St. Cloud State, where his father played, and could go there this upcoming fall or he could play another season of junior hockey.

Hill-Murray defender Leo Gruba (11) reaches up to catch the puck before St. Thomas Academy defender McClain Beaudette (5) can punch it into the net in the first period of a Class 2A semifinal game of the State Boys' Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, March 6, 2020. John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Fargo Force defenseman Leo Gruba (5) defends Sioux Falls Stampede forward Christopher Pelosi (2) in a Feb. 15, 2023 game at Scheels Arena in Fargo. Rob Beer / The Rink Live

Barrett Hall, Gentry Academy

NCAA Commitment: St. Cloud State

Current Team: Green Bay (USHL)

2022-23 Stats: 17-28-45 in 56gp

NHL Rights: Seattle (Round 6, Pick 164)

6-foot / 170 pounds forward

NCHC Gentry Academy F Barrett Hall thrives in stints with NAHL's Minnesota Wilderness, commits to SCSU After averaging nearly a point-per-game playing for the Wilderness, the wing garners attention from NCAA Division I programs, chooses to play for the Huskies. The 18-year-old from Apple Valley also has an outside shot at being selected in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and is a former competitive mountain biker.

Forward Barrett Hall had a standout high school career with Gentry Academy, which ended in a 55-point senior season. He also captained the squad in his final year there. Hall skated with the Minnesota Wilderness of the NAHL throughout his senior season and started to turn heads when he posted 20 points in 19 games as just an 18-year-old. Later that summer, the 6-foot forward was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the 6th round of the NHL Entry Draft.

Hall has now had a great first season in the USHL in 2022-23. He is currently fifth on the Green Bay Gamblers roster in total points, with 45 over 56 contests. The 19-year-old could play Division I hockey this fall at St. Cloud State or could play one more season of junior hockey.

Wing Barrett Hall had 25 points in 28 games in 2021-22 playing for the Minnesota Wilderness in the North American Hockey League. Hall recently verbally committed to play for St. Cloud State. Submitted photo

Gavin Lindberg, Moorhead

NCAA Commitment: Colorado College

Current Team: Waterloo (USHL)

2022-23 Stats: 14-19-33 in 58gp

6-foot / 190 pounds forward

After posting just 20 points in his first two seasons of high school hockey, Lindberg exploded his senior season for an incredible 69 points in 31 games. He also had an impressive showing in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League in 2021-22. Lindberg skated in 13 USHL games with Waterloo throughout his senior year.

In 2022-23, the Fergus Falls, Minnesota, native is now a regular in the lineup for the Black Hawks and has 14 goals and 19 assists over 58 games. That puts him at eighth on the team in total points scored. Lindberg is committed to Colorado College and could head there this fall, otherwise he still has two years left of junior hockey eligibility.

Moorhead's Gavin Lindberg (3) turns to pass around Elk River/Zimmerman's Blake Rinehart (27) during the first period Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at the Municipal Athletic Complex in St. Cloud. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Tristan Sarsland, Benilde-St. Margaret's

NCAA Commitment: Clarkson

Current Team: Clarkson (NCAA DI)

2022-23 Stats: 1-4-5 in 27gp

6-foot / 185 pounds defenseman

Sarsland was the top scoring defenseman for Benilde-St. Margaret's his junior and senior seasons. His final year of high school he posted 33 points over 28 games for the Red Knights. Over his final two years of varsity hockey he skated with the Fairbanks Ice Dogs of the NAHL from time to time. The jump into junior hockey wasn't too bad for the 6-foot defenseman as he put up four goals and seven assists over 14 games in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Sarsland is the only one of the 2022 Mr. Hockey nominees to play NCAA Division I hockey immediately after finishing high school. He now competes for the Clarkson Golden Knights and just finished up his freshman season, earning five points over 27 games.

Tristan Sarsland skates with the puck in a game for Benilde-St. Margaret's. Contributed

2022 Frank Brimsek Nominees

Ben Dardis, Mahtomedi (2022 Frank Brimsek Winner)

NCAA Commitment: Uncommitted

Current Team: Anchorage (NAHL)

Save Percentage: 0.878

Goals Against Average: 3.72

Games Played: 7

5'10 / 174 lb goaltender

Dardis earned the 2022 Frank Brimsek award after an absolutely outstanding career with Mahtomedi. He wore a 'C' his senior season and posted a .940 save percentage alongside a 2.04 goals-against-average for the Zephyrs.

In 2022-23, Dardis was a part of the Anchorage Wolverines of the NAHL. He didn't appear in too many games though, posting just a .878 save percentage over seven contests. Currently uncommitted to a Division I program, many are interested to see what's in store next for Dardis. He has two years left of junior hockey eligibility.

Greenway's Ben Troumbly (8) shot glances off Mahtomedi goalie Ben Dardis (32) shoulder and into the net to tie the game late in the third period of a Class A semifinal game of the State Boys' Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Friday, March 8, 2019. Greenway beat Mahtomedi, 3-2 in overtime. John Autey / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Marko Belak, Cretin-Derham Hall

NCAA Commitment: Uncommitted

Current Team: Dauphin (MJHL)

Save Percentage: 0.903

Goals Against Average: 3.25

Games Played: 22

6-foot-2 / 172 pounds goaltender

Belak posted very good numbers with Cretin-Derham Hall in his three years as a varsity starter. His senior season he posted a .930 save percentage and a 1.82 goals against average in 28 games.

Since high school, Belak has been hard at work in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League competing for the Dauphin Kings. He earned a .903 save percentage in 22 games for the squad. The 6-foot-2 netminder is currently uncommitted to a Division I hockey program but has another year of junior hockey eligibility.

Prior Lake forward Alexander Bump (19) scores on Cretin-Derham Hall goaltender Marko Belak (30) during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Austin Brauns, Andover

NCAA Commitment: N/A

Current Team: N/A

5-foot-10 / 134 pounds goaltender

Brauns made the top-three for the Frank Brimsek award after he became the starter for Andover his senior year and blew everyone away, eventually winning a state title with the Huskies at the end of the season. The 5-foot-10 goalie posted a .929 save percentage that year with a 1.78 goals-against-average.

It looks like Brauns chose to not take the junior hockey route, since it doesn't look like he is competing anywhere in 2022-23.