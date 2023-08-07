Versatility and solid Summer Showcase strengthen Cole Knuble’s World Juniors case

PLYMOUTH, Mich. — Cole Knuble doesn’t have a first-round pick attached to his name and at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, he might initially get overlooked by some.

Especially in a group of forwards that includes 11 first-round picks — along with two more projected (Cole Eiserman and James Hagens) first-rounders — and five returners from last year’s U.S. World Junior Championship squad.

Despite lighting the lamp 30 times last season and being one of the USHL’s most-complete players, the reality is Knuble could be one of several forwards to fall victim to a numbers game when USA Hockey puts together its final roster for the World Junior Championship.

However, Knuble only helped strengthen his case last week at the World Junior Summer Showcase. And with everything the right-shot forward brings to a lineup, he’ll certainly find himself in the roster conversation come December.

“He’s just a steady, reliable and versatile player, and we’ve seen that all week,” said Denver head coach David Carle, who will lead Team USA at the WJC this year. “He can play power play, penalty kill, center, wing — and he can play in any situation. I think that’s as good of a compliment as a coach can give and he shows up ready to work.”

As he did all year in Fargo, Knuble played his typical tenacious and aggressive style — showing his dependability in his own end and the ability to chip in offensively.

He put a bow on his individual camp too, scoring twice in Wednesday’s scrimmage and added an assist in Friday’s final scrimmage.

As Carle mentioned above, Knuble played on both special teams units and showed his ability to move up-and-down the lineup — something any coach loves having in their back pocket.

And when it comes time to put the final roster together, that could be one of the deciding factors.

“It’s a huge opportunity,” Knuble said of being in Plymouth. “Playing with and against all these guys really lets you see where you’re at and there’s a lot of great players here. So you want to show what you can do and show you’ll do anything to make the team.”

While the Summer Showcase has been a big focus of Knuble’s summer, it’s far from the only thing he’s had to worry about.

After falling in the Clark Cup Finals with the Force, he quickly shifted his focus to the future as he’ll get his college career started this fall at Notre Dame.

There was also preparation for the NHL Draft as Knuble was taken in the fourth round (103rd overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers, the same organization his father, Mike, played 338 games for.

Former Fargo Force forward Cole Knuble, who will play for Notre Dame starting in the 2023-24 season, skated in the Philadelphia Flyers Development Camp in early July 2023. Originally from Grand Rapids, Mich., Knuble was a fourth round pick of the Flyers in the 2023 NHL Draft. “You think about getting drafted your whole life and for it to actually happen, it was really special," Knuble told The Rink Live. Contributed / Philadelphia Flyers

Between the time on the ice and in the weight room — where he’s already noticing a difference — Knuble said he’s feeling great heading into his freshman season.

“It’s been really busy and it’s been a little different with preparing to go to college now, but it’s been good,” Knuble said. “Our season went really late in Fargo, then I went to the combine, the draft, development camp and now I’m here.

“Plus trying to get settled and get familiar with the campus (at Notre Dame) too. So it’s really flown by and kept me busy, but I feel really good.”

Cole Knuble pictured during practice at the World Junior Summer Showcase on Aug. 3, 2023 in Plymouth, Mich. Knuble was a All-USHL First Team selection last season with the Fargo Force. “You realize how hard it is to bring it every night but if you want to be a good player and continue to advance, that’s what you have to do,” Knuble said of what he learned over his two USHL seasons. “I loved playing in Fargo and I’m gonna miss it, but I’m excited to get started at Notre Dame." Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

Make no mistake, Knuble knows rosters aren’t made in July and August. While his immediate focus is on helping the Fighting Irish, that chance to represent his country will certainly add some extra motivation this season.

Knuble grew up watching the WJC every winter and while he’s worn the USA logo on his chest before, doing it on this stage would be something he’d “cherish forever.”

Now he wants to go out and make it happen.

“It’s nice to be considered and it definitely motivates you heading into the season, but you’ve still got to prove yourself every day and earn it,” he said. “So that’s the way I’m looking at it.”