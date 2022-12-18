Zaccharya Wisdom scores four in Cedar Rapids RoughRiders win over Team USA

Zaccharya Wisdom struck four times as the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders beat Team USA 6-1 at home.

Zion Green and Dylan Hryckowian scored the remaining goals for the home side, and Alex Weiermair scored for Team USA.

The RoughRiders took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Zaccharya Wisdom. Dylan Hryckowian and Brendan Fitzgerald assisted.

Zaccharya Wisdom scored early into the second period, assisted by Joe Schiller .

The RoughRiders made it 3-0 with a goal from Zion Green.

Late, Zaccharya Wisdom scored a goal, assisted by Nick Pierre , making the score 4-0.

Alex Weiermair narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period.

Dylan Hryckowian increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.

The RoughRiders increased the lead to 6-1 with nine seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Zaccharya Wisdom.

Next up:

In the next round on Saturday, the RoughRiders will face Green Bay on the road at 7:05 p.m. CST at Resch Center, while the Team USA hosts Dubuque at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena.