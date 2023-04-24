Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown's Pietila and Fowler, Sioux City's Slukynsky take home USHL's final regular-season weekly honors

Grant Slukynsky finishes regular season with six-point weekend while Jacob Fowler earns his sixth Goaltender of the Week honor

USHL POTW April 24.JPG
Sioux City forward Grant Slukynsky, Youngstown defenseman Chase Pietila and Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler were named the USHL Players of the Week for Week 30.
Contributed / Sioux City Musketeers and Youngstown Phantoms
Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine
Today at 5:00 PM

The USHL announced its Players of the Week Monday evening for Week 30. Sioux City forward Grant Slukynsky, Youngstown defenseman Chase Pietila and Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler took home the respective honors.

It’s the sixth weekly honor of the season for Fowler — the most among USHL netminders — and the first for both Slukynsky and Pietila. It’s also the seventh time this season a team has had multiple players honored in the same week.

Slukynsky had quite the finish to the regular season with a six-point weekend. The Sioux City captain scored twice on Friday and added two assists in the Musketeers’ 5-3 win over Omaha. Slukynsky followed it up with another goal and an assist on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

The Sioux City captain played in 61 games and finished the regular season with a career-high 21 goals and 48 points. This is Slukynsky’s third full USHL season.

He was a key member of Sioux City’s Clark Cup championship run last spring and with the playoffs starting up Monday night, the Musketeers are looking to go on another run.

"We've got a great group of leaders and several of them were on the Clark Cup team last year. And that experience is huge this time of year," Sioux City head coach Jason Kersner told The Rink Live Sunday afternoon. "There's no such thing as an easy series and we know it's going to be a huge challenge. But we're ready to embrace it."

ushl playoffs 2023 graphic
USHL
USHL Playoff Primer: First-round preview
Stars and Buccaneers, Storm and Musketeers set to battle out west while NTDP hosts Cedar Rapids and Green Bay hosts Dubuque in the east
April 24, 2023 07:28 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

While the first round gets underway Monday night, the Youngstown Phantoms will be watching from the sidelines as Youngstown earned a bye.

The Phantoms closed out the regular season with a pair of home wins over the NTDP, securing the second bye in the Eastern Conference. Fowler and Pietila both played a key role.

Fowler extended his personal win streak to six with a pair of wins over Team USA. The Boston College commit stopped 48 of the 50 shots fired his way in a 3-1 and 5-1 win.

Fowler finished the regular season with a USHL-best .921 save percentage, 2.28 GAA and his five shutouts were tied with Lincoln’s Cameron Whitehead for the league lead. Fowler's 27 wins were also the most among USHL goaltenders.

MORE USHL COVERAGE:
Tri-City-Storm-USHL-Logo
USHL
Tri-City Storm tender Shakopee’s Cooper Simpson for 2023-24 season
16-year-old forward Cooper Simpson becomes the 11th tender in franchise history after a breakout season at Shakopee High School
April 24, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCN9184.JPG
USHL
Former USHL champion Fargo Force finally gets its hands on another trophy for the first time
Fargo broke game open with late first-period rush of goals then later lifted the nearly 5-foot Anderson Cup with an on-ice, post-game celebration to honor the regular-season championship
April 22, 2023 02:58 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
USHL DES MOINES BUCCANEERS.JPG
USHL
USHL Notebook: Force chase Anderson Cup while Bucs, Stampede battle for playoff spot with one weekend to go
Des Moines and Sioux Falls continue their battle in the west while several Eastern Conference teams jockey for playoff positioning heading into final weekend
April 20, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Pohlkamp CR.jpg
USHL
USHL Rink Report: Bucs and Stars sweep, pair of teams clinch playoff spots and Force close in on Anderson Cup
Six massive points for the Des Moines Buccaneers, a pair of wins in Fargo for the Lincoln Stars and RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch in the penultimate weekend of the regular season
April 18, 2023 05:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Bob Haller.JPG
USHL
The heart of the Storm and the man behind the wheel; Tri-City bus driver spends his final season on the road
Bob Haller has driven the Tri-City Storm since day one back in 2000. Now in his 23rd and final season, 'Bobbo' has been there every step of the way
April 17, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
ushlers copy.jpg
USHL
Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead, pair of Des Moines Buccaneers take home Week 29 USHL Player of the Week honors
Pair of wins give Cameron Whitehead his third Goaltender of the Week honor while Braden Rourke and Michael Bevilacqua lead Des Moines to a three-in-three sweep
April 17, 2023 05:22 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
DSCN9118.JPG
USHL
Beer: Fargo Force's slide getting dangerously close to playoffs
While Fargo still leads the USHL with 84 points, its 2-7-1-0 mark certainly isn’t the way to play your best hockey with one weekend left in the regular season.
April 16, 2023 12:35 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
DSCN9155.jpg
USHL
RoughRiders and Musketeers clinch, Stars sweep Fargo, Bucs earn pair of massive wins
Cameron Whitehead and Jan Korec post shutouts as Stars and Bucs complete road sweeps
April 16, 2023 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Jared Mangan.jpg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Dubuque earns big win, Lincoln's Mangan extends streak and teams battle for playoff spots
With just two weekends remaining in the regular season, points are at a premium as teams battle for playoff spots and positioning
April 14, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Trevor Connelly LIN TC.JPG
USHL
Tri-City's Trevor Connelly continues to impress in his first USHL season
From roller hockey in California to an 18-game point streak in the USHL, Tri-City's Connelly has blossomed into one of the USHL's youngest and biggest offensive threats
April 13, 2023 11:32 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine

Rounding out the group is Pietila, who had two assists Saturday night. The Michigan Tech commit has a career-high seven goals and 36 points through 60 games.

Similar to Slukynsky, this is also Pietila's third full USHL season.

Youngstown (38-19-4-1) finished second in the Eastern Conference with 81 points, two behind Chicago. The Phantoms also finished with a league-leading 23 home wins, which is also a franchise record.

Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
Get Local

