Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown's Jacob Fowler named USHL Goalie of the Year

Fowler becomes the first goalie in franchise history to win the award after leading the USHL in wins, save percentage and GAA

Jacob Fowler.jpg
Youngstown goaltender Jacob Fowler led the USHL in wins (27), save percentage (.921) and GAA (2.28). Fowler won his final six starts and nine of his last 10 to close out the regular season too.
Contributed / Youngstown Phantoms, Msfilms
Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Today at 12:14 PM

The USHL's individual awards continued Thursday afternoon as Youngstown’s Jacob Fowler was named the USHL Goalie of the Year.

Fowler led the league in wins (27), save percentage (.921) and GAA (2.28) during the regular season, and his five shutouts were tied for the league lead.

The Boston College commit is the first goaltender in franchise history to take home the award.

“Jacob's been outstanding all year,” Youngstown head coach Ryan Ward told The Rink Live. “He's an unbelievable goalie but more importantly, he's an unbelievable person. His character is off the charts, he's a leader on our team and he's so poised in the net.”

It’s no coincidence the Phantoms had the success they did during the 2022-23 regular season. Youngstown allowed the second-fewest goals in the league (173) and found a recipe for success with stingy defensive play and Fowler in the crease.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Chicago’s potent lineup and dominance for much of the season, Youngstown finished just two points behind the Steel atop the Eastern Conference.

It’s been an eventful season for Fowler individually too as he flipped his commitment from Clarkson to BC late in the fall.

Fowler was invited to the BioSteel All-American Game in Plymouth, was named the USHL Goaltender of the Week six times and was named to the All-USHL First Team. Fowler also finished the season as the fifth-highest-rated North American goaltender in Central Scouting’s final draft rankings.

He won his final six starts and nine of his last 10 to close out the regular season too.

Fowler has dazzled so far in the playoffs as well, stopping 64 of the 67 shots Cedar Rapids fired his way in last weekend’s second-round sweep – including 40 in a Game 1 overtime win.

He’ll look to add a couple more signature performances to his resume as Youngstown faces Chicago in the Eastern Conference Finals.

“Good goaltending is arguably the most important thing at this time of year and Jacob has given us that,” Ward said. “Jacob has been a stalwart in net the entire season and has earned his reputation as one of the top goalies in the world in his age group.

"He’s a competitive kid and you can certainly see he wants to elevate his game at this time of year and we expect him to do exactly that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

League awards are voted on by each member club’s general manager after each club nominates their players for awards.

More USHL awards will be announced this week.

To view the full schedule of awards for this week, click here.

Jordan McAlpine
By Jordan McAlpine
Jordan McAlpine is a junior and prospects reporter for The Rink Live.
