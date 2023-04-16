Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms win in shootout on the road to Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders hosted the Youngstown Phantoms in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Youngstown was the stronger team. The final score was 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 10:25 PM

Coming up:

The Phantoms play against Team USA on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. The RoughRiders will face Madison on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.

