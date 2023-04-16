Youngstown Phantoms win in shootout on the road to Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders hosted the Youngstown Phantoms in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Youngstown was the stronger team. The final score was 3-2.

Coming up:

The Phantoms play against Team USA on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Ice Arena. The RoughRiders will face Madison on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.