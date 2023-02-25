Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms win in shootout at home to Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

February 24, 2023 09:45 PM

The Youngstown Phantoms hosted the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in what was to be a closely-fought encounter. The game went all the way to a shootout where Youngstown was the stronger team. The final score was 2-1.

With this win the Phantoms have four straight victories.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
