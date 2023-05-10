Youngstown Phantoms win in overtime thriller to decide series

The Youngstown Phantoms have secured victory in the series against the Chicago Steel in 3-1 games. The series was decided with a 2-1 win in a game that went to overtime.

Youngstown's William Whitelaw scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Steel took the lead when Jack Harvey scored assisted by Jake Livanavage and Christian Manz .

Kenta Isogai tied the game 1-1 late in the third period, assisted by Andon Cerbone and Tomas Machu . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 7:50 before William Whitelaw scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Shane Lachance and Martin Misiak .