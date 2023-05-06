Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms win first game against Chicago Steel

Today at 9:58 PM

The Youngstown Phantoms have the upper hand in the series against the Chicago Steel, after winning 4-1 on the road in game one.

The Phantoms took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Brandon Svoboda .

The Phantoms made it 2-0 late in the first when Andrew Centrella scored, assisted by Martin Misiak and Chase Pietila .

Shane Lachance scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Jack Willson and Martin Misiak.

Jayden Perron narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jake Livanavage and Mick Thompson .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 4-1 with two seconds remaining of the third after a goal from William Whitelaw , assisted by Martin Misiak.

Coming up:

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Chicago at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.