Youngstown Phantoms win first game against Chicago Steel

The Youngstown Phantoms have the upper hand in the series against the Chicago Steel, after winning 4-1 on the road in game one.

The Phantoms took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Brandon Svoboda .

The Phantoms made it 2-0 late in the first when Andrew Centrella scored, assisted by Martin Misiak and Chase Pietila .

Shane Lachance scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Jack Willson and Martin Misiak.

Jayden Perron narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jake Livanavage and Mick Thompson .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Phantoms increased the lead to 4-1 with two seconds remaining of the third after a goal from William Whitelaw , assisted by Martin Misiak.

Coming up:

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CST, this time in Chicago at Fox Valley Ice Arena.