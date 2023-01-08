Youngstown Phantoms win at home against Team USA

A close game saw the Youngstown Phantoms just edge out Team USA on Saturday. The final score was 5-4.

Youngstown's Andrew Centrella scored the game-winning goal.

The Phantoms started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Brandon Svoboda scoring in the first minute, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Tomas Machu .

The Team USA tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Sam Laurila scored, assisted by Cole Eiserman and Brodie Ziemer.

The Phantoms took the lead with a goal from Matthew Perkins late into the first period, assisted by Justin Varner and Chase Pietila .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Phantoms led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Andon Cerbone increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Jake Rozzi and William Whitelaw .

Charlie Pardue narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later, assisted by Brodie Ziemer.

The Team USA tied the score 4-4 with 01.21 remaining of the third after a goal from Cole Eiserman, assisted by Logan Hensler and Brodie Ziemer.

Just just one minute later Andrew Centrella scored, assisted by Justin Varner, and decided the game.

The win over the Team USA means that the Phantoms have five home wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Team USA plays against Madison on Thursday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena. The Phantoms will face Muskegon on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Bob Suter Capitol Ice.