Youngstown Phantoms win at home against Muskegon Lumberjacks

The Youngstown Phantoms won when they visited the Muskegon Lumberjacks on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The Phantoms took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from William Whitelaw . Andon Cerbone and Jake Rozzi assisted.

The Lumberjacks' Justin Solovey tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Sacha Boisvert and George Fegaras .

The Phantoms took the lead early in the second period when Trey Scott netted one, assisted by Blake Bechen and Brandon Svoboda .

The Phantoms made it 3-1 with a goal from Shane Lachance .

Chase Pietila increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 5-1 with 01.58 remaining of the third after a goal from Jake Rozzi, assisted by William Whitelaw and Kenta Isogai .

Next games:

The Lumberjacks play against Team USA on Friday at 7:05 p.m. CST at Dubuque Ice Arena. The Phantoms will face Dubuque on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.