Youngstown Phantoms win against Chicago Steel in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Youngstown Phantoms at home against the Chicago Steel in the game on Friday. Youngstown won in overtime 5-4.

Youngstown's William Whitelaw scored the game-winning goal.

The Phantoms took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from William Whitelaw. Jack Willson and Shane Lachance assisted.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Jake Rozzi netted one, assisted by Miles Gunty and Brandon Svoboda .

In the second period, Thor Byfuglien scored a goal, assisted by Christopher Delaney , making the score 2-1.

The Steel made it 2-2 with a goal from Michael Hage .

The Phantoms took the lead early in the third period when Brandon Svoboda found the back of the net, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Jack Willson.

Jayden Perron tied it up 3-3 five minutes later, assisted by Mack Celebrini and Anthony Dowd .

Nicholas Moldenhauer took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Mack Celebrini.

Martin Misiak tied the game 4-4 only seconds later, assisted by Shane Lachance and William Whitelaw. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:46 before William Whitelaw scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.