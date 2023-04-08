Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms win against Chicago Steel in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Youngstown Phantoms at home against the Chicago Steel in the game on Friday. Youngstown won in overtime 5-4.

img_500272486_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:25 PM

It was a long and winding road for the Youngstown Phantoms at home against the Chicago Steel in the game on Friday. Youngstown won in overtime 5-4.

Youngstown's William Whitelaw scored the game-winning goal.

The Phantoms took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from William Whitelaw. Jack Willson and Shane Lachance assisted.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Jake Rozzi netted one, assisted by Miles Gunty and Brandon Svoboda .

In the second period, Thor Byfuglien scored a goal, assisted by Christopher Delaney , making the score 2-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steel made it 2-2 with a goal from Michael Hage .

The Phantoms took the lead early in the third period when Brandon Svoboda found the back of the net, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Jack Willson.

Jayden Perron tied it up 3-3 five minutes later, assisted by Mack Celebrini and Anthony Dowd .

Nicholas Moldenhauer took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Mack Celebrini.

Martin Misiak tied the game 4-4 only seconds later, assisted by Shane Lachance and William Whitelaw. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:46 before William Whitelaw scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CST, this time in Youngstown at Covelli Centre.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
Fargo-Force-USHL-Logo
USHL
Fargo Force tender Shattuck St. Mary's forward Masun Fleece
April 07, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
C5235455-7639-48FE-A25B-B1DBB3237E89.jpeg
USHL
USHL Notebook: Connelly sets record, dates announced for pair of postponed games and playoffs inch closer
April 06, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Max Lundgren DSM.JPG
USHL
Des Moines Buccanners break drought for USHL players of the week, Lincoln's Fernandez and NTDP's Eiserman also honored
April 03, 2023 05:00 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine