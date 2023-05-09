Sponsored By
Junior and Prospects USHL

Youngstown Phantoms win again vs. Chicago Steel

The Youngstown Phantoms hold the upper hand against the Chicago Steel, after winning 4-1 at home. Youngstown leads the series 2-1, and only needs one more win to make it to the the final.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Today at 9:33 PM

The Phantoms opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Shane Lachance scoring within the first minute, goal assisted by Andrew Strathmann and William Whitelaw .

Martin Misiak scored midway through the second period, assisted by Andrew Centrella and Kenta Isogai .

The Steel narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Michael Emerson beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Harvey and Michael Hage ns.

Andon Cerbone increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Nick Williams and Kenta Isogai.

Andrew Strathmann also made it 4-1 late in the third assisted by Martin Misiak.

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 4 on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.