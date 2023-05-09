Youngstown Phantoms win again vs. Chicago Steel

The Youngstown Phantoms hold the upper hand against the Chicago Steel, after winning 4-1 at home. Youngstown leads the series 2-1, and only needs one more win to make it to the the final.

The Phantoms opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Shane Lachance scoring within the first minute, goal assisted by Andrew Strathmann and William Whitelaw .

Martin Misiak scored midway through the second period, assisted by Andrew Centrella and Kenta Isogai .

The Steel narrowed the gap to 2-1 early in the third period when Michael Emerson beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Harvey and Michael Hage ns.

Andon Cerbone increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later, assisted by Nick Williams and Kenta Isogai.

Andrew Strathmann also made it 4-1 late in the third assisted by Martin Misiak.

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 4 on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. CST at Covelli Centre.