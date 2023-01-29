Youngstown Phantoms win 6-2 at home against Chicago Steel

The Youngstown Phantoms won at home on Saturday, handing the Chicago Steel a defeat 6-2.

The visiting Steel took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Mack Celebrini . Nicholas Moldenhauer and Quinn Finley assisted.

The Phantoms tied it up 1-1 in the first period when William Whitelaw scored, assisted by Nick Williams and Shane Lachance .

The Phantoms made it 2-1 in the middle of the second period when Matthew Perkins beat the goalie, assisted by Andon Cerbone and Andrew Strathmann .

Late, Kenta Isogai scored a goal, assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Brandon Svoboda , making the score 3-1.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when William Whitelaw netted one again, assisted by Matthew Perkins and Andon Cerbone.

The Steel narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third period when Nicholas Moldenhauer found the back of the net, assisted by Quinn Finley.

William Whitelaw increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Shane Lachance.

The Phantoms increased the lead to 6-2 with eight seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Jake Rozzi .

Coming up:

The Phantoms travel to Muskegon on Friday at 6:10 p.m. CST at Trinity Health Arena. The Steel will face Team USA on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. CST at USA Hockey Arena.