Youngstown Phantoms win 5-1 at home against Team USA
The Youngstown Phantoms won at home on Saturday, handing Team USA a defeat 5-1.
The hosting Phantoms opened strong, right after the puck drop with Miles Gunty scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Matthew Perkins .
Brandon Svoboda scored early into the second period, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Justin Varner .
In the second period, Christian Humphreys scored a goal, assisted by Kamil Bednarik, making the score 2-1.
The Phantoms made it 3-1 with a goal from Shane Lachance .
Justin Varner increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Andrew Centrella .
The Phantoms increased the lead to 5-1 with 56 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Martin Misiak , assisted by Chase Pietila and Miles Gunty.