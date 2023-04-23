Youngstown Phantoms win 5-1 at home against Team USA

The Youngstown Phantoms won at home on Saturday, handing Team USA a defeat 5-1.

The hosting Phantoms opened strong, right after the puck drop with Miles Gunty scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Andrew Strathmann and Matthew Perkins .

Brandon Svoboda scored early into the second period, assisted by Jake Rozzi and Justin Varner .

In the second period, Christian Humphreys scored a goal, assisted by Kamil Bednarik, making the score 2-1.

The Phantoms made it 3-1 with a goal from Shane Lachance .

Justin Varner increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Andrew Centrella .

The Phantoms increased the lead to 5-1 with 56 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Martin Misiak , assisted by Chase Pietila and Miles Gunty.